Photo: yaoinlove (iStock)

These days, just about every major fast-food player is looking for ways to avoid being left behind. From going national with plant-based burgers to speeding up visits, from taking a page out of the competition’s playbook to offering unlimited food and opening hotels, every big chain is chasing the next thing that’ll truly distinguish it from its field of rivals.

However, at least through the end of 2018, McDonald’s continues to reign supreme over all other challengers, old and new alike. The annual QSR 50, a list of the 50 largest fast-food companies in the U.S. by sales, offers an overview of how the biggest “quick-service restaurants” are faring in the U.S. As the 2019 edition indicates, the golden-arched face of American dining is still well ahead of the pack, whether some diners like it or not. Some key takeaways from this year’s list: