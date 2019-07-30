Photo: Andrew Renneisen (Getty Images)

As the Chick-fil-A takeover presses onward, it seems like every week brings yet more news of the chicken chain’s burgeoning U.S. market dominance. For all of the controversy that tends to rear its head whenever Chick-fil-A comes up these days, it’s undeniable at this point that the company is no longer a regional niche, but ascending to the upper echelons of fast food.



From top customer satisfaction to now being the third highest-selling chain behind only Starbucks and McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A is becoming a nationwide staple. And according to Business Insider, they’re still just warming up. A Goldman Sachs analysis of the company has found that “... despite being closed on Sundays, Chick-fil-A restaurants generate more than double the revenue of McDonald’s restaurants,” with respect to single-location sales. The analysis also found that “Companies most at risk from the Chick-fil-A threat include Popeyes, Jack-in-the-Box, Wendy’s, and KFC.”

Some context: As of 2017, McDonald’s was still making four times the total revenue as Chick-fil-A. But considering McDonald’s has seven times the location to Chick-fil-A, the chicken sandwich chain lapping the Golden Arches per store makes a lot of sense.

Decades-old brands being flagged for caution thanks to Chick-fil-A may be one of the strongest indicators yet of just how quickly, and how thoroughly, the company has taken over the industry. After all, even the most recognizable chain on the planet is now looking to approximate its items. Whatever you may feel about its managerial principles, it’s clear that Chick-fil-A is here to stay.