Photo: jetcityimage (iStock)

Around this time last year, the yearly American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Report found Chick-fil-A to be its most highly-approved fast-food restaurant for the third year in a row. The report, based on data accrued from over 23,000 U.S. diners, assesses major chains on criteria from accuracy of food orders to restaurant cleanliness to variety of menu items and more.

Now, Chick-Fil-A can tack on a fourth consecutive winning year, as this year’s just-released ACSI Restaurant Report found the chicken chain at the top of its list once again. While it dropped 1% from 2018, Chick-Fil-A still maintained an overall ACSI score of 86 on a 0-100 scale, placing it five points ahead of next-highest competitor Panera with 81. At 80, there’s a four-way tie between Arby’s, Chipotle, Pizza Hut, and Papa John’s. McDonald’s remains at the bottom of the ranking, with a total score of 69.

Also notable is a slight scoring decline across the board for fast food, in most eligible categories. While no fast food establishment changed by more than a percentage point in either direction year-over-year, overall customer satisfaction seemed to take a general hit, as fast-food companies continue to pursue new methods of attracting and retaining consumers. And with Chick-fil-A growing at a rapid rate, we’d hardly be surprised if its ACSI dominance continues well into the future.

You can download the full report through the ACSI.