Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

There’s a time for sticking with what you know, and a time for innovation. For McDonald’s, as tastes are changing and the competition is heating up, the time has come for both in tandem, as the fast food giant has announced it’s testing a variant on one of its most popular breakfast items: a blueberry McGriddle.



The blueberry McGriddle will come in the same three common forms as the standard McGriddle: sausage; sausage, egg, and cheese; and bacon, egg, and cheese. Billed as “everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich,” the blueberry McGriddle is currently only available in the Washington D.C. area for the time being, although it very much seems like the kind of no-brainer destined to expand before long.

McDonald’s franchises have been scaling back the all-day availability of certain breakfast items in recent months, but a blueberry McGriddle seems like the kind of thing you keep around at all times, for the sake of whoever wants to eat a thoroughly soggy but still pretty appetizing pancake sandwich at the witching hour. And hey, when the company’s catching grief for everything from its Happy Meal toys to its lack of competitive chicken sandwiches, sometimes it’s essential to snag the easy wins, where and when you can.