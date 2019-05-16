Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Brace yourselves, Sausage-Burrito-for-dinner lovers. McDonald’s all-day breakfast menu could shrink in the coming months, as the company announced it will let individual franchisees decide which breakfast items to serve all-day. That means locations could choose to nix the Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait after regular breakfast hours, or to lose McGriddles sandwiches at lunch and dinner. According to a press release, the changes could begin in July.



McDonald’s regular breakfast hours typically conclude at 10:30 a.m., after which time the all-day breakfast menu goes into effect. That menu currently includes greatest hits like the Sausage McMuffin as well as also-rans like the aforementioned parfait. The company could also allow a location to serve the all-day breakfast through lunch, then switch to a more restricted breakfast menu in the afternoon and evening. McDonald’s shift to allowing franchisees to customize that all-day breakfast menu comes on the heels of other menu-streamlining moves, including ditching the Signature Crafted Burgers and paring down the late-night menu.

Franchisees have reportedly grumbled recently about the growing complexity of the McDonald’s menu, and it seems these steps are intended to allay some of those concerns as well as improve drive-thru efficiency at the chain with the slowest drive-thrus.

If I was a McDonald’s franchisee, here’s what I’d keep and lose from the all-day breakfast menu.

Keep

The McMuffin family (don’t you dare mess with the Sausage McMuffin With Egg)

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle

Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

Lose

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit With Egg

Sausage McGriddles (Any sandwich with just the sausage patty looks real sad)

Hotcakes

Hotcakes With Sausage (Fast-food pancakes are also sad)

Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait (What is this, Jamba Juice?)

If you’re a Sausage McGriddle die-hard, please state your case in the comments.