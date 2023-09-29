Most of Your McDonald’s Breakfast Isn’t Made at McDonald’s

One of the best things that ever happened to me was when McDonald’s introduced all-day breakfast in 2015. I don’t really care for the chain’s burgers or McNuggets unless I’m intoxicated and have claimed a deal on the mobile app, but I could down a sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle regardless of my sobriety (again, only if there’s a deal on the mobile app). So, one of the worst things that ever happened to me was when McDonald’s abruptly ended all-day breakfast in the midst of the pandemic. And a recent viral TikTok about the chain’s breakfast menu hasn’t made McDonald’s any less appealing to me.

There’ s one thing about McGriddles that’s tough to get past: the bright yellow “ f olded” egg. While I appreciate its fluffiness, I prefer an egg prepared on the premises— McDonald’s refers to this as the “round ” or “fresh cracked” egg, and it’s the default on an Egg McMuffin. Apparently, a lot of items on the McDonald’s breakfast menu are like the folded egg, in that they aren’t cooked on site, but rather shipped to McDonald’s locations fully made.

M cDonald’s breakfast, cooked vs. prepped

In a now viral TikTo k, an alleged McDonald’s employee (who now appears to have defected to Wendy’s) revealed the state in which many of the breakfast items arrive at McDonald’s : pre-cooked and flash frozen. The aforementioned folded eggs, for example, arrive packaged in a grid, looking not unlike a package of Toll House cookie dough. The pancakes arrive pre made, looking as picturesque as the short stack on the Pearl Milling Company box . The mixture of egg, sausage, and vegetables that forms the filling of a McDonald’s breakfast burrito also comes in a sealed pouch; it’s then heated inside the tortilla before serving.

Now, I don’t find any of this particularly surprising, and neither should you . McDonald’s isn’t exactly known for its from-scratch meals—i t’s known for its speed and consistency, which requires a lot of the prep work to be removed from the equation . There’s no way employees could deliver the exact same product at every location for a broadly affordable price if everything was being made fresh on site. Other fast food chains do this too, of course . A TikTok from a few years ago revealed a box of Dunkin’s pre-cooked egg patties for its breakfast sandwiches. The egg looks like something you’d find in a child’s play kitchen.

Although the McDonald’s employee on TikTok treated the breakfast food video as a provocative exposé, the restaurant is already quite forthcoming about its breakfast, especially the eggs it uses . Per the McDonald’s website, only Egg McMuffins get a real hand-cracked egg. Scrambled eggs are made with liquid eggs on the grill, while the McGriddle s’ folded egg and the burrito’s egg mixture are both pre-cooked and flash frozen. McDonald’s seems to understand that some level of transparency is best. If you’re still preoccupied about eggs, you can always make them yourself.