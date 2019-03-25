Mary Berry sits in a holding cell at customs
We will stop posting adorable Mary Berry videos… nope, we’ll never stop. Today’s installment is this snippet from The Graham Norton Show in which beloved cooking-show host Berry explains the time she was stopped by drug-sniffing dogs as she came through customs. Why on earth would a lady carrying tiny Ziploc bags of white flour through international borders arouse suspicion? Not only is Berry charming as ever in recounting the mix-up, but her insistence on transporting her own, pre-measured baking ingredients shows just how seriously she takes her tarts and cakes.
And because it’s Monday and we could all use a double dose of Berry, here she is on BBC program Woman’s Hour explaining how she likes to sit alone eating boiled eggs with a glass of “very chilled” white wine. Hero. [Kate Bernot]