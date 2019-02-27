Photo: Peter Macdiarmid (Getty Images)

Mary Berry Everyday

There was quite a bit of worry over how The Great British Bake Off (or known in the U.S. as The Great British Baking Show) would fare when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4, especially with three of its four original cast members gone from the show. The consensus, though, has been that Bake Off with new judge Prue Leith, and co-hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, has retained much of the show’s charm.

Still, I loved me some Mel and Sue (who, if you haven’t heard, will star in their own sitcom later this year as a pair of contract killers!). And I miss watching Mary Berry most of all. Thankfully, I’ve been getting my MB fix on BBC Two’s Mary Berry Everyday, a soothing balm of a cooking show where she makes approachable dishes in her kitchen and out in the field. If you’re a fan of the Barefoot Contessa, Mary Berry Everyday is the British analog.

I’ve posted the show’s premiere episode above, but be sure to check out the show below, which features the line: “Sometimes I’m in the mood to add a little naughtiness to the mix.” Saucy! [Kevin Pang]