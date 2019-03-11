Screenshot: YouTube (ThamesTV)

Retro Mary Berry

We’ve written about our fondness for Mary Berry, the British food personality most Americans know from The Great British Baking Show. Watching her series Mary Berry Everyday has inspired us to dial the clock back 40 years, when a younger Berry was regularly making appearances on the chat show Good Afternoon! on Thames Television.

We will admit: Many of the recipes Berry demonstrate seem dated today. (The Irish Stew recipe above uses lamb neck bones, potatoes, onion, salt, pepper, and little more.) In one of the videos, the host is somewhat confused by the concept of sour cream, and in several others Berry is butchering meat live on-air. Nevertheless, I find these circa-1970s British cooking segments utterly charming, with Berry’s timbre at its delightfully highest.

One more for you: Here’s Berry demonstrating what she calls “Slade Pie,” a Cornish pasty baked in a casserole dish. This is British gastronomy at its most British.