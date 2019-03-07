Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Contributor (Getty Images)

This post contains details on the first episode of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, which aired its first episode on Tuesday, March 5 and has not yet aired in the U.S.

What do we want?

John Lithgow baking a cake version of himself playing Winston Churchill in The Crown!

When do we want it?

Now! (Seriously, it’s been a long 2019, we want this ASAP, TY.)

Bless Radio Times for sharing some details about this series of Great British Bake Off (called Great British Baking Show in the U.S., where it airs on Netflix) specials, which sees celebrities don aprons in the big tent and raise money and awareness for a good cause. They both rise and raise dough, get it?

In the first episode, one of the four celebrities is Mr. John Lithgow, American treasure and former Winston Churchill (on The Crown, also a Netflix joint). He has a rough go of things, but while he may not win Star Baker, it sure looks like he won a lot of hearts.

Mr. Lithgow made a very flat Swiss Roll.

He did a Yoda voice, as seen above. He made that gingerbread The Crown scene, and accidentally did wrong by Her Majesty.

Can’t you just hear him saying that in his John Lithgow voice?

We reached out to Netflix to find out when we can expect this to air in the U.S., but have not heard back yet. In the meantime, we’ll just be charmed, once again, by Mr. Lithgow—and we’ll tide ourselves over with The Big Family Cooking Showdown.