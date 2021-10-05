Martha Stewart is a woman of many talents. She’s a domestic extraordinaire, a truly bizarre Instagram follow, a collaborator with one of the best rappers in the biz, and a bona fide weed queen. Now, she’s flirting with Lady Luck: Eater Las Vegas reports that Stewart will debut her first restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip at Paris Las Vegas in 2022.

Eater confirmed plans for the new restaurant via a construction permit filing. The VitalVegas blog published early rumors of the concept back in July, hinting that Stewart’s bosom buddy, Snoop Dogg, was somehow involved. However, per Eater, the paperwork only names the locale as the “Martha Stewart Restaurant.” Eater also explains that Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of Paris Las Vegas, “previously chose not to confirm or deny any speculation about a restaurant from Martha Stewart opening at the French-themed casino and hotel.”

Stewart’s new concept will join a few other celebrity restaurants at the resort, including Gordon Ramsay Steak and Vanderpump à Paris, a forthcoming concept from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump. Will Stewart’s spot lean into the resort’s French theme, or will it venture into the upscale like Ramsay’s concept? We’re not sure. There’s no word yet on the restaurant’s opening date or menu.

Of course, this isn’t Stewart’s first time as a restaurateur. She owned a New York counter-service spot simply known as the Martha Stewart Café until it closed in 2019. But Vegas does seem like a weird fit for Stewart’s relatively domestic persona. When I think of Martha Stewart, I think of tasteful cardigans and dreamy bundt cakes. Still, I guess if Stewart’s recent endeavors are any indication, she’s leaning into a second act that involves fewer backyard chickens and more diamond-crusted champagne bottles. More power to her.