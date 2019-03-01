Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Call it the Snoop Dogg effect. We think this new announcement should mark CBD’s entry into the mainstream, as CNBC reports that domestic goddess Martha Stewart is “partnering with marijuana grower Canopy Growth to develop hemp-derived products.” CNBC says that Stewart will play an advisory role at the company, one of the world’s largest marijuana producers, helping to develop “a broad new line of CBD-based animal health products.” This announcement is not as surprising as it once might have been, since Stewart has co-hosted the Emmy-nominated Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party with famous pot enthusiast Snoop Dogg on VH1 since 2016.

The first collaboration, says Stewart in a statement, “will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.” (Stewart’s own devotion to her many animals is well-known.) There are many CBD oils for pets are already on the market, which can help dogs and cats with issues like pain, inflammation, seizures, anxiety, and nausea. We’ve known some dogs that could definitely benefit from some sort of tincture before car trips, for example.

Stewart’s brand and endorsement is significant: We predict a subdued, pastel-neutral palette with large, lower-case fonts. CBD products for pets seems like a good entryway for the industry, as CNBC points out that “Interest in CBD, or cannabidiol, is already booming.” Still so far the FDA prohibits companies from adding CBD to food, a rule that we expect Stewart, who has been convicted of a felony, to follow closely.