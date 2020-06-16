When White Claw’s on a pizza, you can eat White Claw anytime

Photo : Blaze Pizza

You’re probably familiar with the glorious institution that is the limited-time offer, or LTO. We dutifully feature these exciting menu items here on The Takeout. But some special menu releases are not annual, or seasonal, or tied to a movie release. Some are more fleeting, lasting only a single day before they disappear, leaving us to wonder if they weren’t just something we ate in our dreams. To wit: White Claw pizza, available June 18, 2020 at Blaze Pizza, and on no other day.

Advertisement

This Thursday, Blaze is whipping up a special batch of pizza dough that is, according to a press release, “crafted with flour, yeast, extra virgin olive oil, salt, a pinch of sugar…..and Mango White Claw instead of filtered water.” A bit of hard seltzer in my pizza instead of several cans beside it? Talk about efficiency!

Because Blaze is a build-your-own pizza concept, customers will still have their pick of toppings, but Blaze executive chef Brad Kent has some topping recommendations that will best bring out the Mango White Claw flavors and keep you cognizant of the fact that you’re eating a pizza with White Claw in it. Those toppings are:

Signature Red Sauce

Shredded Mozzarella

Pepperoni

Roasted Red Pepper

Jalapeño

Pineapple

Fresh Arugula (after baking)

Though there are around 300 Blaze Pizza locations across the country, only about 40 of them will be offering the Mango White Claw crust. Here’s a list of participating locations. If your local Blaze isn’t one of the outlets blessed by hard seltzer sponsorship, you have two options: use the list of recommended ingredients above to try making your own White Claw–infused pizza, or order a pizza from your favorite local spot and “accidentally” elbow a nearly full seltzer into the box, leaving it there to marinate while you go get a replacement can.