Burger King releases—wait for it—a new burger

Burger King has announced the release of a brand-new sandwich guaranteed to shock and delight your taste buds: The Cheddar BACON KING (capitalization theirs). Company representatives told The Takeout that the new sandwich features two “savory flame-grilled beef patties, topped a with hearty portion of thick-cut smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese and topped with ketchup and creamy mayonnaise all on a soft sesame seed bun,” and will be available for a limited time only.

Eagle-eyed BK fans might notice that this is the exact same product as the BACON KING sandwich, but with cheddar instead of American cheese. It’s limited-time cheddar, though, and limited-time cheddar is the fifth most special of all the cheeses, right behind smoked Gouda, three cheese blend, creamy Asiago, and four cheese blend. One day, if we’re lucky, we here in America might also be given the chance to enjoy BK’s Halloumi Burger.