Mondelez, maker of beloved cookies like Oreos, Nutter Butters, and Chips Ahoy, may be getting into the CBD industry. The company’s CEO, Dirk Van De Put, told CNBC last week about its plans to get into CBD snacks: “We’re getting ready, but we obviously want to stay within what is legal and play it the right way.”

One issue that immediately came to mind to the parents among us is how to differentiate between kid cookies and grownup cookies? There have already been enough horror stores of kids bringing edibles to schools, thinking they were just regular gummy bears. (Although they come from the same cannabis compound, CBD and THC products are very different.)

While even Martha Stewart is pushing CBD products for pets, but having the wrong products getting in to the hands of children is still an obvious concern. Van De Put told CNBC that “the non-psychoactive compound in cannabis might not be a fit for the company’s family brands, the company could add the ingredient to other products or even create new product lines.” Major retailers like Walgreens are already seeing CBD lotions and oils in their beauty and health aisles, but the Food And Drug Administration has yet to approve CBD in food, so Mondelez’s plans are so far only speculative. Nevertheless, CNBC points out that professional chefs named CBD- and cannabis-infused food as the top food trend of 2019.