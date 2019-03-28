Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

If we had any money, we would definitely be investing it in CBD products right now. CBD stands for cannabidiol, a compound found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC, CBD does not make a person feel intoxicated. Proponents say it has therapeutic effects for both physical and mental conditions. Inching us ever-closer to our mellow future, Walgreens announces today that it will sell “CBD creams, patches and sprays in nearly 1,500 stores in select states,” including Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermont, South Carolina, Illinois and Indiana, says CNBC.

Walgreens is hot on the heels of CVS, which recently added “CBD-containing topicals, including creams and salves, to stores in eight states.”

Thanks to a farm bill Congress passed last year, CBD derived from hemp is legal, even though “the FDA says companies still can’t add CBD to food or sell it as a dietary supplement.” However, some companies and establishments are still going ahead with CBD options regardless; for example, Protein Bar & Kitchen in Chicago now offers a CBD oil “boost” for shakes and coffee, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

So while more mainstream edibles might still be a ways off, look for new products, such as CBD-infused pain relief cream, or hemp-enhanced hair conditioner, in the health and beauty aisles next to lip balm and toothpaste.