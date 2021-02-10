Image : Grafissimo ( Getty Images )

Last week I decided to begin teaching my son about poetry, since he’s approaching his 14th birthday and I fear his emo phase is imminent. I don’t want to give him any ideas that encourage him to start writing mopey teenage poetry; I just want to make sure that if he ends up stumbling into it, he has the resources to turn out decent stuff. A youth full of angsty poems begets an adulthood spent cringing over them, and as a parent, I need to be proactive about such things.

Using this handy guide from Book Riot I began walking him through the many different styles of poetry: the melodic villanelle, the minimalist haiku, the somber elegy, and so forth. My son’s response to this most important of lessons was, “Why do I need to know any of this in real life? ”

“There’s plenty of good reasons!” I replied. “ You might, um, take a poetry class in college, so why not be prepared? But remember: if you want to start experimenting with poetry, you really should wait until college. ”

“Did you take poetry in college?” he asked.

“Yes,” I said, “ and look at me now: a published author and professional writer!”

“So what are you working on right now?”

“A taste test of healthy frozen pizzas!” I said proudly. And then we just sat quietly for about a minute.

He then asked, “When was the last time you wrote a poem, mom? ”

“Well, I kinda wrote one last week about free Little Caesars Crazy Bread.”

“And before that?”

“Last year I wrote one about Red Lobster.”

“And before that?”

“... College.”

So, he got me. In my attempts to get him to use poetry responsibly I had completely overshot the target, accidentally exposing it as an impractical skill, one he should devote no time to studying . Unless...

“You know what, buddy?” I said. “ You need to learn poetry, because there’s poetry to be found in just about everything. Even in ... healthy frozen pizza.”

“ You’re not really going to do this, are you?” he asked.

And I said, “Watch me, punk.”

So, I hope you’ll all join me here on The Takeout tomorrow to learn a little bit about healthy frozen pizza, set to verse, and in the process, we can all demonstrate the importance of poetry to my son . I bid you a Merry Wednesday.