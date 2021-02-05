The best Super Bowl food deals, aka the Snacky Bowl Shuffle

We are the The Takeout’s shufflin’ crew
Shufflin’ on down finding snacks for you
They’re nutritionally bad but they taste so good
Blowin’ your mind like you knew they would
We’re snackin’ and struttin’ just for fun
Struttin’ these beer guts for everyone
No NFL trademarks so there can’t be trouble
We’re all just here to do the Snacky Bowl Shuffle
If you’re looking for some pizza that’s from Detroit
Hit up Little Caesars for a pie that’s toit
If pizza’s not enough and your hunger spreads
Use this promo code for some free Crazy Bread
Enter FREECB when you’re checking out your order
Limit one code per person so you can’t be a hoarder
Their number one topping is the pepperoni
Yeah the Snacky Bowl Shuffle gonna set you free
Red Lobster’s in the house and it don’t want trouble
It just wants to tell you ’bout its Big Game Bundles
You pick three seafood favorites for The C.Y.O.
Fried fish or shrimp might be the way you go
Crispy coconut shrimp will make you happy
And don’t forget the illest of them all, shrimp scampi
But if you like eating shrimp with lobster and crab
The Ultimate Bundle is what you should have
Everything comes with a choice of two sides
Plus a 4-pack of Pepsi to sweeten your lives
And the Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you’re gonna get eight
And you’ll want to do the Snacky Bowl Shuffle ’til late
Yo Taco John’s got a thing to say
It’s got new queso in a major way
It’s bigger, it’s bolder, it’s cheesier too
And on Sunday it could be free for you
Pick up your phone and download the app
And give your buddy Taco John your personal facts
You’ll get a coupon for free queso with chips
The Snacky Bowl Shuffle thinks that’s pretty hip
If $1 pizza’s your idea of heaven
Get the 7NOW app from 7-Eleven
Limit one per person so you need to decide
If extreme meat pizza is the one that jives
Or maybe it’s the pizza with the triple cheese
Or how about a good ol’ classic pepperoni?
This offer is good for delivery only
Don’t go to the store like a dumb jabroni
Keep their staff safe and out of trouble
Instead stay home and do the Snacky Bowl Shuffle
Smashburger’s starting a new burger craze
With Pulled Pork Tailgater Burgers for dayz
It’s got pulled pork, and melted Swiss
A pretzel bun you know that’s bliss
Some onions that have been caramelized
On Angus Beef that’s Certified®
On Sunday it can be yours for five dollars
The Snacky Bowl Shuffle gonna make you holla
Yo, Panda Express is down to get nuts:
They’ll feed your football fam for only 29 bucks
You can choose three entrees and two large sides
To eat while watching Tom Brady cry
Free delivery’s also part of this hustle
So get some Beijing Beef and do the Snacky Bowl Shuffle!
