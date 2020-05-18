John Krasinski’s daughters find their own way to support the restaurant industry [Updated]

Screenshot : Some Good News ( YouTube )

Update, May 18, 2020: John Krasinski’s YouTube show, Some Good News, just gained a little more good news to share. If you watched the celebrity potluck episode in its entirety (and you should, because it really is quite charming), you might remember that the show concluded with Krasinski surprising Guy Fieri with a $4 million donation to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund—an initiative of the National Restaurant Association that Fieri has been championing in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak—courtesy of PepsiCo Foodservice. And because Some Good News is filmed at Krasinski’s home and its production is a family affair, the announcement was accompanied by a Pepsi logo drawn by his daughters Hazel (age 6) and Violet (age 3):

Today, PepsiCo announced that they have launched another initiative in conjunction with Some Good News to raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund: T-shirts and tote bags printed with Hazel and Violet’s hand-drawn Pepsi logo. Available now at Sevenly.org, 100% of the proceeds from the $36 shirts and $25 tote bags will be donated to the RERF, which is dispensing $500 grants to out-of-work restaurant workers. Some good news, indeed.



Original post, April 28, 2020: I’m usually not one for those sappy “good news” videos that are regularly posted on Facebook by grandmothers everywhere, but gosh darn it, I have developed a weakness for John Krasinski’s new YouTube series Some Good News. Maybe it’s because we’ve had The Office playing on repeat in my household for the past six weeks as a sort of coping strategy—I mean, it’s hard to feel bad about our current situation when we remember we could be trapped in a garbage bag with a rabid bat or self-isolating in a condo that reeks of Serenity by Jan. But whatever the reason behind the melting of my cold, icy quarantined heart, Krasinski has been doing an aces job of lifting our collective spirits with his effortless charm and radiant positivity.

For the show’s fifth episode, Krasinski hosted a virtual potluck dinner with fan-submitted recipes. Out of hundreds of entries, four were selected to be cooked by Krasinski’s “friends”: Stanley Tucci, who made a “quarantini” cocktail invented by a 90-year-old woman; David Chang, who made chicken cacciatore; Guy Fieri, who put a California spin on a recipe for “dynamite sloppy joes”; and Her Majesty the Queen Martha Stewart, who made a fan-submitted pierogi recipe that she said reminded her of the ones made by her late mother. The food-centric stuff starts around the 8:10 mark, but the entire episode is an absolute delight and is well worth 15 minutes of your day—if only to ogle the celebrities’ kitchens in the background.