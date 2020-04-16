The show must go on: Guy Fieri presents Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout

Photo : Desiree Navarro/WireImage ( Getty Images )

We’ve all had to adapt to life in a pandemic. And while he is an exception in most ways—he manages to pull off a spiky, bleached blond ’do and the phrase “festival of funk,” after all—Guy Fieri has had to change things up, too. Like most local officials, the mayor of Flavortown has implemented social distancing measures that prevent him from leading his typical work life. His signature show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, involves him getting a behind-the-scenes look at kitchens across America, an obvious no-go in the time of coronavirus. Enter: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Takeout. It has nothing to do with this website. Yet.



Per Deadline, Fieri’s flagship show is getting some CDC-approved tweaks. It’ll take place entirely on video chat. Guy will check in on four former triple-D chefs to see how they’re holding up and how they’ve adapted to the pandemic, which has already squeezed the restaurant industry. Then, like on DDD, the chef will walk Guy through how to make one of their signature dishes. On Takeout, though, Guy himself will have all the ingredients at home, and he’ll have to make the dish for himself. DDD: Takeout will be a three-part series, premiering on Food Network on April 24. There’s no denying Guy Fieri is a master eater, a master brand, a champion of restaurateurs of all levels. But is he himself a master cook? Unclear. Can he sell pretzels like a goddamn champ? Of course. Can he make those pretzels for himself? The jury, frankly, is out on that one. We simply must tune in to find out.

“Triple D has always been about hitting the road and celebrating the hard working folks of the restaurant business,” said Fieri. “And while the restaurants are partially closed and the Camaro is parked, DDD: Takeout is here to show you how your favorite chefs are still cookin’ it up to keep people fed, support their communities, their families, and their employees.”

In all seriousness, good on Guy for knowing how valuable he is in spotlighting small businesses. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fieri has also joined forces with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help support laid-off restaurant industry workers. You can donate to it here.