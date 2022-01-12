I took a different approach to New Year’s Resolutions this year. Usually, I aim high, resolving to increase my running mileage and write until my eyes bleed. I accomplished both in 2021, but I also ended the year completely exhausted. So, this year, I resolved to keep it simple: sleep more, and spend more time with loved ones. Per a recent Instagram conversation between Reese Witherspoon and Ina Garten, I think I made the right call.



Advertisement

Some background: on Monday, Witherspoon posted one of her very fun Instagram videos. (I find these videos extremely delightful. Be my friend, Reese!!!!!) In the video, Witherspoon is hanging out on her porch with her Labrador, Hank, talking about new habits she’s planning to form this year. In the caption, she wrote:

“Let’s talk about habits! Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I’m working towards: 1. Start the day with a big glass of water. 2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30 — 60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!”

All good things! Yes to more sleep; yes to starting the day with water. And while these habits are all pretty reasonable, our beloved Barefoot Contessa couldn’t help herself from popping in with a few habits of her own. “(T)hat sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!” Garten wrote in the post’s replies. “My formula is easier to follow:

“1. Drink more large cosmos. 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series. 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love. In a pandemic, I do what I can!”

Well, hell, these habits all sound great, too. Ultimately, while Witherspoon’s healthy habits have definite benefits, Garten’s response is a much-needed reminder that we’re all just doing our best here. Whether you’re getting 10 minutes of morning light or curled up in bed playing Sudoku, the hustle and bustle can wait.