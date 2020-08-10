Last Call: Here is a poem inspired by Ina Garten

Last Call is The Takeout’s online watering hole where you can chat, share recipes, and use the comment section as an open thread. Here’s what we’ve been reading/watching/listening around the office today.

Ina Garten is not just a barefoot contessa, she is also a kitchen goddess, full of ancient wisdom which she sometimes bestows on mere mortals. The other day, Marie Yagoda, the restaurant editor of Food & Wine, published a blog post summarizing the most important things she has learned from Ina. These include “Freeze your bread in chunks,” “Make two cakes at one time,” and “Store-bought is fine.” The list inspired one reader named Mary to write a poem called “ina garten,” which she shared with Yagoda via email and which Yagoda shared with the rest of us via Twitter.



Here is the whole poem. It is truly lovely.

We butchered our own chickens growing up

and my mother said never buy

chicken over 3 1/2 pounds. Ideally, it should be

around 3 pounds. My

mother once said all the chickens now look like

they have boob jobs.

I only make one cake and unless you’ve got like

six people in your

family nobody should be eating a whole cake

anymore, especially at my

age, so I actually only make one and split it and

my friends know

they’re getting half a cake. They don’t mind.

I like to try something new when I have

company over because I will

Splurge. That being said, I usually have people over

that are close to

me and they don’t care if I screw up. If I didn’t know

the people that well

I would do a tried and true.

Yes store-bought is fine occasionally, but most

of us can only get

Pepperidge Farm puff and I am not that

fond of it. It doesn’t

have any butter. WTF? It would take me an

hour and a half to two

hours to get to Trader Joe’s on I-4 which has

been undergoing

construction since 2001 with no end in sight

and is considered the

most dangerous highway in the United States. I

try to avoid this road.

When I lived in California, the French bakery

would sell puff pastry

dough by the pound... I loved those people.

There is a special place in

heaven for those people.