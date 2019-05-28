Photo: jetcityimage (iStock)

Oh god, again?



As you might recall, the International House Of Pancakes told the world it had changed its name to IHOB last year, then said, “haha, fooled you, what a kick.” It was annoying, and yet it paid off very well for the company. (They also sold pins.)

Now it would seem the company is gearing up for some more acronym-related hijinks with a tweet that indicates a new name change—though not a letter change—is imminent. A video shared by the brand on May 27 teases that the stupid P will no longer stand for stupid pancakes as of stupid June 3. Maybe it’ll stand for pasta. Maybe it’ll stand for (ugh) pancizza. If the acronym suddenly becomes International House Of P’Donating To Charities That Keep Children From Starving And Cure Disease And Save The Planet, we will shut up, but it’s probably P’omegranate Syrupe or something stupid stupid stupid like that, and then it will stupidly change back to stupid pancakes at some point. (P’oint.)

Okay, that was a little harsh. Pancakes are not stupid. We stand by everything else. Feel free to make your guesses in the comments; we suspect some very adult suggestions may be shared. As the saying goes, fool us once, shame on us. Fool us twice, IHOP, well, we can’t get fooled again.