11 Ways You Never Thought to Use Carrots Before

Once children learn that eating three carrot sticks at lunch every day will not give them the eyesight of Superman (a lie my father told me), many cast aside the root vegetable forever, perhaps begrudgingly eating a few medallions at Thanksgiving, but nothing more. Even people who like carrots seem to eat them the same few ways all the time: raw with dip, roasted as a side, or snuck into cake. There’s nothing wrong with any of those preparations, but the mild flavor of carrots makes them incredibly versatile, and we don’t talk enough about all that they can accomplish in your recipes. Here are 11 novel uses for carrots that you can incorporate into your next meal.