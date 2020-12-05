Food is delicious.
Here are the top TikTok food trends from this wretched hellscape of a year

lillianstone
Lillian Stone
Filed to:TikTok
TikTokfood trends
Whipped Dalgona coffee in clear mug
We simply could not stop whipping coffee this year
Photo: REDA&CO (Getty Images)

Hey, it’s almost over! 2020, that is. Personally, I’d like to pull an Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and completely erase this nonstop roller coaster ride into Hell from my consciousness. But if I have to think about this year, I’d like to think about it in terms of goofy food trends. Fortunately, TikTok just published a list of 2020s top food-related trends that were featured on the social platform.

“TikTok is a place that brings people together to find moments of joy and inspiration,” the brand writes. “It’s also a place to find your community, no matter your interests. This has never been more important than in 2020.” For some of us, the quest for community culminated in viral food trends—trends like carrot bacon.

Unsurprisingly, the top two trends were as follows: whipped coffee, or dalgona coffee, in second place, with extremely labor-intensive pancake cereal coming in first. “Through the TikTok community we spanned borders and generations, shared laughs and tears, and celebrated life’s best moments,” the press release states. I didn’t personally attempt the pancake cereal, but I could certainly see how it might elicit laughs and tears. Emphasis on the tears.

“I’m thrilled to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the myriad of ways the TikTok community helped us come together, bridge divides, and find both lightness and poignancy when we needed it most,” wrote Vanessa Pappas, interim head of TikTok. I won’t be taking a trip down memory lane if I can help it, but I may take a crack at one more dalgona coffee before New Year’s Eve. Y’know, for old times’ sake.

Lillian Stone

Staff writer @ The Takeout. Pork shoulder princess @ Chicago.

