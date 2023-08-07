7 Rules for Bringing Your Dog to a Restaurant

We’re still in the middle of summer no matter what anyone says, which means outdoor dining at restaurants is still an option. And wherever outdoor fun is to be had, sometimes we like to bring our best friends, aka our dogs , to come enjoy some patio hangs with us.

Advertisement

But as much as we love our pets, it’s important to remember what’s best for them, not to mention what’s best for those seated around you. Here are some good rules, backed by the American Veterinary Medical Association, for dining with your dog at a restaurant.