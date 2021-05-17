Photo : Barcroft Media / Contributor ( Getty Images )

As much as we love our animal companions, sometimes we’ve got to remember is that they can’t eat the same stuff we do, no matter how much they beg. While my household pets have only been cats so far, my sister’s dog Mochi gets a lot of extra love when I’m over (and you should see how much my dad spoils Mochi). I try to be extra careful with what scraps I’m sneaking her in plain sight. Yahoo has a handy guide to let you know which fruits are okay, and which you should never, ever feed your dog.

Advertisement

The good thing is that dogs can, in fact, have many different fruits, raw or frozen. Just like with other foods, make sure the pieces aren’t too big, as they can be a choking hazard. Too much fiber can cause tummy aches, and too much sugar can make your pup feel nauseous. Vets recommend that no more than 10% of a dog’s diet come from treats, so keep that in mind if you’re sneaking them a piece of apple, too.

So, here are the fruits that Yahoo reports are okay for your dog, in reasonable quantities:

Apples

Bananas

Blueberries

Cranberries

Mangoes

Oranges

Pineapple

Raspberries

Tangerines

Watermelon

Make sure all of these are seedless, rindless, and stemless. So basically, just feed them the best part of the fruit, the same parts you’d eat. Now, on to the list of things that dogs shouldn’t be fed, no matter how much they give you the puppy dog eyes.

Avocado: Avocado’s flesh is okay, but it’s high in fat, and there’s a toxic chemical in its seed and skin. It’s called persin, and it’s only mildly toxic, but can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Avocado’s flesh is okay, but it’s high in fat, and there’s a toxic chemical in its seed and skin. It’s called persin, and it’s only mildly toxic, but can cause an upset stomach, vomiting, or diarrhea. Cherry, apricot, or peach pits: These all contain tiny amounts of cyanide, so if they’re chewed up, they can cause sickness or death.

These all contain tiny amounts of cyanide, so if they’re chewed up, they can cause sickness or death. Grapes and raisins: These are extremely toxic, even in tiny quantities.

Lifehacker has another helpful list about other dangerous foods for dogs, beyond just fruit. Give it a read and keep it on hand, just to stay informed. And now that we’re approaching peak ice cream season, remember that if you want to serve your pup a frozen treat, make a batch of the dog-friendly stuff.