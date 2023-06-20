Good Humor confirmed to The Takeout that the product was discontinued over a year ago, in May 2022. It has been breaking the news to customers on Twitter ever since.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Why was the Toasted Almond Dessert Bar discontinued?

“At Good Humor, we’re always updating our product portfolio to reflect consumer preferences,” a representative for the brand wrote to The Takeout via email.A necessary but unfortunate part of this is that we sometimes must discontinue products in order to ensure we can offer customers the best variety of treats nationwide.”

If the decision was based off consumer preferences, we can assume those bars weren’t exactly hot sellers. Good Humor’s rep also confirmed there are no current plans to bring the Toasted Almond bars back.

This is the third product this year to be stealthily discontinued or altered by Unilever’s Good Humor and Popsicle brands. The Choco Taco was killed off in July 2022, a decision that caused quite the national hubbub. And just this season, we learned that the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants popsicle’s gumball eyes are being replaced with chocolate dots.

Advertisement

When it comes to product changes or discontinuations, a silent exit is all that we’re likely to get, followed by a small wave of customers’ post-discovery outrage, then resignationthe classic stages of consumer product grief. Please accept our late farewell, Good Humor Toasted Almond Dessert Bar. I’ll just have to raise a Strawberry Shortcake one in your honor instead.