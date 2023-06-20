When you think about Good Humor ice cream bars, you probably picture the classic three: the Chocolate Eclair, Strawberry Shortcake, and Toasted Almond bars. Each one is dipped in tiny shortcake crumbles, with a flavored center inside . They’re sort of like the Three Musketeers of the ice cream truck universe. But here’s the thing: T hose Three Musketeers are now down to two. Were you aware that one had been quietly discontinued? I didn’t, until today.

Which Good Humor ice cream bar was discontinued?

If you’ve wondered why you haven’t been able to find the Toasted Almond Dessert Bar in the freezer aisle at the grocery store, that’s because it was unceremoniously axed last year. S ome of us had no idea; I learned this from Today, whose reporter discovered this fact while on a personal search for the frozen novelties . For those unfamiliar with this bar, here’s what it looked like :

Advertisement

Good Humor confirmed to The Takeout that the product was discontinued over a year ago, in May 2022. It has been breaking the news to customers on Twitter ever since.

Advertisement Advertisement

Why was the Toasted Almond Dessert Bar discontinued?

“At Good Humor, we’re always updating our product portfolio to reflect consumer preferences,” a representative for the brand wrote to The Takeout via email. “ A necessary but unfortunate part of this is that we sometimes must discontinue products in order to ensure we can offer customers the best variety of treats nationwide.”

Advertisement

If the decision was based off consumer preferences, we can assume those bars weren’t exactly hot sellers. Good Humor’s rep also confirmed there are no current plans to bring the Toasted Almond bars back.

This is the third product this year to be stealthily discontinued or altered by Unilever’s Good Humor and Popsicle brands . The Choco Taco was killed off in July 2022 , a decision that caused quite the national hu bbub. And just this season, we learned that the iconic SpongeBob SquareP ants popsicle’s gumball eyes are being replaced with chocolate dots.

Advertisement

When it comes to product changes or discontinuations , a silent exit is all that we’re likely to get, followed by a small wave of customers’ post- discovery outrage, then resignation — the classic stages of consumer product grief. Please accept our late farewell, Good Humor Toasted Almond Dessert B ar. I’ll just have to raise a Strawberry Shortcake one in your honor instead.