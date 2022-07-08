1. Any and all characters with gumball eyes

Absolutely nothing will ever top the various licensed- character ice cream bars you can get from your local ice cream truck—but whichever one you pick had better have gumball eyes, otherwise it’s just not right. The rotating cast of characters has featured everyone from Tweety B ird to SpongeB ob Squarepants to the Ninja Turtles to Spider- M an to my personal favorite, Bubbles the Powerp uff Girl . (Only Bubbles was ever available; it was like they forgot about Blossom and Buttercup.)

The most memorable thing about these popsicles isn’t so much the flavor, which is unremarkable . Most of these bars all tasted the same, despite representing characters with vastly different aesthetics and colors. Instead, w hat we all happily seemed to accept about these treats—and what kids today seem to accept with equal delight— is that they never, ever look like the product promised on the ice cream truck signage. The gumball eyes have a lot to do with this; they’ re almost always out of place, straying far down the character’s face, sunken too far into the surface of the ice cream, and the faces themselves look blurred. But who cares? You’ve got ice cream in hand, not to mention a memorable photo op.