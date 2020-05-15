How dare Funfetti cereal not debut until August

Image : Sophie Broadbridge ( Getty Images ) , Photo : Hometown Food Company

Frankly, this is outrageous. According to a press release, the Hometown Food Company—parent company of Hungry Jack, Pillsbury, and most importantly, Funfetti—is releasing a Funfetti cereal, to which my heart and my gut say, about time. But in a cruel twist of fate, the nationwide rollout of America’s least balanced breakfast isn’t happening until August. That’s 77 days away. Since when do press releases operate on the same schedule as Marvel movie teaser trailers?

And much like a film production, Funfetti’s move into the cereal space has, according to Funfetti, been awash in rumors about the upcoming release. According to the press release, “Building upon the recent success of the iconic brand’s launch into breakfast with a pancake mix and coffee creamer – and confirming rumors a new cereal is joining the category lineup – Funfetti will debut in the cereal aisle this August.”

“We tip our baking hats to those who discovered our secret early, and we’re excited to announce that Funfetti cereal is in fact real and coming soon,” said Hometown COO Dan Anglemyer. The product is confirmed to be “Sprinkled with bright colors and remaining true to the Funfetti cake taste,” as well as “bursting with fun,” all of which sounds like something we sure could use sooner than 77 days from now, Hometown Food Company.

The addition of milk to something like Twinkies cereal sounds slightly unappealing, but milk is the perfect pairing for the flavors of birthday cake, so this could actually be a pretty good junk food pantry staple if it gets the flavors right. Would you buy this stuff?