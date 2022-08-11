There are few things better than a good french fry. From the salty mess you pull from a greasy fast food bag to the crisp wedge you gleefully order instead of a side salad, french fried potatoes have an unparalleled ability to brighten a day and satisfy a craving. But this godly potential also makes a bad fry all the more disappointing. So, to help you avoid the calamity that is a bad fry experience, I tasted a bunch of frozen fries to find the best brand.

I visited four different grocery stores to find every nationally available frozen fry brand I could. I limited my selection to the most basic, standard french fries, avoiding sweet potato, tater tot, waffle, and seasoned varieties (though a few ubiquitous crinkle-cut options made their way in). I cooked all the fries in the oven—air fryer fanatics, stand down—according to package instructions. Fries were judged on the following criteria:

Flavor: not just the potato-iness, but the salt and nostalgic greasiness.

not just the potato-iness, but the salt and nostalgic greasiness. Texture: crispy, pillowy, the right chew.

crispy, pillowy, the right chew. Freshness: basically, could I tell this was cooked from frozen?

Let’s rank the fries.