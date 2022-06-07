Salsa verde holds a special place in my heart. It takes many forms, from the savior of your Super Bowl party’s too-dry nachos to a special family recipe perfected over years of roasting and squashing, seeding and blending. While there are thousands of recipes online (I like this one from Rick Martinez) and plenty of local markets and restaurants to source from, if the situation calls for a glass jar from your nearest grocery store, I’ve got you covered.

The following salsa rankings encompass the eight leading brands of salsa verde I could find at a selection of my local grocery stores. And they’re major mass-market brands rather than any grocery store’s fresh in-house product. In each salsa, we’re looking for a satisfying flavor, texture, and impression of overall freshness. These are the results of my green salsa taste test, ranked from worst to best.