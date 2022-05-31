The world feels like it’s going to shit. So my response, of course, was to grab every bag of potato chips I could find this weekend and rank them. Important work in trying times, I know.
To start, I needed to make some arbitrary rules. I only tried plain, salted potato chips. I decided not to include crinkle-cut chips, but I did include Pringle-style crisps, kettle-cooked chips, and classic chips. Finally, I didn’t differentiate between reduced fat or organic options, nor between the various oils they were cooked in.
Ranking potato chips is not solo work. I grabbed some friends and we munched and argued, considering the mouthfeel and the brine, the earthiness and the crunch-to-flake ratio. After this long and arduous task, I rated the chips based on three factors:
- The flavor (including saltiness, potato taste, and oil flavor)
- The textural experience (the crunch, heft, thickness, and greasiness)
- The nostalgia factor (how did it make me feel, and what did it evoke?)
Here are my findings, ranked worst to best.