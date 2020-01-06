The hottest food trends of 2020, or chicken sandwiches are soooo last year

It’s a new year, and you know what that means: food mavens are very excited to pretend they have magical, oracle-like powers and tell you what you will be eating in the next 12 months. The New York Times, the nation’s newspaper of record, has canvassed a bunch of trendspotters and consultants and duly recorded their predictions. How about for fun we all check back here in a year and note which of these things we have eaten?
- Japanese food that is not sushi
- The cuisine of the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (main ingredients: rice, coconut, and fish)
- More vegan food
- Peas and buckwheat, the crops favored by regenerative farmers who like to plant things between harvests to keep their soil healthy
- Blue food! Which, I might add, The Takeout predicted all the way back in September. This year blueness will appear in many forms: liquid (butterfly pea powder tea), solid (ube, a purple yam), and leafy (orach, aka mountain spinach).
- Toast. And not just avocado smeared on toasted bread, either. In Asia, chefs have been perfecting a method of hollowing out entire loaves of bread and stuffing them with toast and custard. This sounds truly magical.
- CBD everything everywhere
- The end of the all-chicken-nugget kiddie menu
- Alternative flour made from, among other things, green bananas, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and watermelon seeds
- Robot food delivery
- Flavored ghee
- Koji
- Edible flowers
- Puffed vegetable skin
- Ice cream with hidden vegetables