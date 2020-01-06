The hottest food trends of 2020, or chicken sandwiches are soooo last year

Kerala. Who wouldn’t want to go here? Photo : Saurabh Das ( iStock )

It’s a new year, and you know what that means: food mavens are very excited to pretend they have magical, oracle-like powers and tell you what you will be eating in the next 12 months. The New York Times, the nation’s newspaper of record, has canvassed a bunch of trendspotters and consultants and duly recorded their predictions. How about for fun we all check back here in a year and note which of these things we have eaten?



Japanese food

The cuisine

More vegan food

Peas and buckwheat, the crops favored by regenerative farmers who like to plant things between harvests to keep their soil healthy

Blue food! Which, I might add, The Takeout predicted

Toast. And not just avocado

CBD everything everywhere

The end of the all-chicken-nugget kiddie menu

Alternative flour made from, among other things, green bananas, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and watermelon seeds

Robot food delivery

Flavored ghee

Koji

Edible flowers

Puffed vegetable skin

Ice cream with hidden vegetables