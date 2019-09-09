Photo: BrianAJackson (iStock)

It’s almost fall, a new season and a chance for you to overhaul everything around you in an array of seasonal colors. And why should food be immune? That, at least, seems like a good enough reason to dig into Diana Foods’ new line of organic food colors. They are non-GMO and USDA-approved, but the most exciting part about all of this is one of the colors is “a blue shade obtained from spirulina,” a type of blue-green algae. This means we can see more new blue food that can also be labeled organic! The image provided by Diana shows carrots tinted in the new yellow and the new magenta—and they are quite beautiful—but where is the blue carrot?

The world needs more blue food. This is a fact. Blue is, at least according to some polls, preferred by more people than any other. We’ve got blueberries and blue M&Ms and then for some reason raspberry flavors of hard candy got coded as blue, but what else is there? Would kids be more likely to eat vegetables if they were blue? Forget mold for a second. There is a huge difference between a pure, cerulean blue and moldy blue-green.

What foods would you like to see dyed blue? We still really want to see that carrot.