9. Restaurants plagued by scammers

This was a rough year for restaurants in all kinds of ways—staffing shortages, inflation—but on top of it all, a few new scams rocked these businesses across the country. In one new type of scam, the scammer would lower a restaurant’s overall ratings on Google by flooding it with one-star reviews. The restaurants then receive an email from the bad actor saying that the bad reviews can all be deleted, as long as the restaurant sends the scammer Google Play gift cards as a sort of ransom.

But it’s not just online trolls—restaurants are being bilked by third-party delivery apps, too, and in a few different ways. Sometimes a scammer will pose as a real restaurant on DoorDash, posting an identical menu and simply pocketing the money from orders rather than fulfilling them with any food. This means delivery drivers head to the real restaurant demanding to pick up orders that never really existed, and which the restaurant knows nothing about. And Uber Eats and Postmates have gone so far as to add restaurants to the platforms without the businesses’ consent, driving a demand that’s not always sustainable for the restaurants. In short, it’s tough out there for restaurant owners, and we hope that is less true in 2023.