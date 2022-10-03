I don’t know anyone who would turn down free tacos, but if you are one of those people, you may not want to leave your home on October 4 . National Taco Day has arrived, and the promotions that go along with the celebration are looking spec-taco-lar. (That’s the last time we use a taco-related pun in this article . We promise.)



Rather than subject you to more wordplay , let’s see what these brands are offering . They, of course, will probably make you withstand many more puns as you claim their discounts and giveaways.

Taco Bell : Keeping the celebration a bit more exclusive, Taco Bell is bringing back its Taco Lover’s Pass

: Keeping the celebration a bit more exclusive, Taco Bell is bringing back its Casey’s : America’s most beloved gas station pizza chain, Casey’s

: America’s most beloved gas station pizza chain, Long John Silver’s : Seafood is one of the many delicious proteins you can pack a taco with, and Long John Silver’s isn’t letting anyone forget it. Per a press release sent to The Takeout, the seafood chain is offering a free taco to customers with the purchase of any combo, meal, or platter in-store and online for pickup. To get the coupon for the offer in-store, you’ll need to follow Long John Silver’s on social media or subscribe to its email club. For online pickup, customers should use the promo code NATIONALTACODAY and they can add a Pepsi to their order through DoorDash to get $3 off an order that costs $15 or more.

: Seafood is one of the many delicious proteins you can pack a taco with, and Long John Silver’s isn’t letting anyone forget it. Per a press release sent to The Takeout, the seafood chain is offering a free taco to customers with the purchase of any combo, meal, or platter in-store and online for pickup. To get the coupon for the offer in-store, you’ll need to follow Long John Silver’s on social media or subscribe to its email club. For online pickup, customers should use the promo code NATIONALTACODAY and they can add a Pepsi to their order through DoorDash to get $3 off an order that costs $15 or more. Yelp’s Taco Trailblazer: T his promotion from Yelp is a great way to track down some of the best local taco spots near you. And for the truly dedicated taco lover, that’s worth more than any monthly taco p ass . Per a press release sent to The Takeout, Yelp has been hunting for its first-ever taco trailblazer and the search ends on National Taco Day. The chosen trailblazer will tour the U.S. and visit the 100 top-rated taco spots on Yelp

Advertisement

Wherever you find your tacos on National Taco Day, may they be well-packed and dripping in flavor. Taco filling options are endless, and on this “national holiday,” I hope your stomach is , too.



