Dunkin’ debuts a different kind of bean

Jelly beans are a gambler’s candy. A red bean could be a delicious candy apple bean, or it could be a weirdly spicy cinnamon bean. A beigey-yellow bean could be a nice toasted marshmallow bean, or it could be a putrid buttered popcorn bean. Fortunately for bean enthusiasts of all kinds, Dunkin’ has teamed up with Frankford Candy to “brew up a different kind of bean” just in time for Easter: Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans.

According to a press release sent to The Takeout, each bag of Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans features an assortment of iced-coffee-inspired flavors: French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, Toasted Coconut, and Hazelnut. Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’, writes: “Jelly beans are such a classic and popular part of the holiday and seasonal celebration. We are thrilled to team up with Frankford Candy, the leader in confections that have delighted Americans for decades, to create a fun and sweet new way for people to enjoy the great taste of Dunkin’.”

This is the latest in a string of Dunkin’ innovations. We got avocado toast. We got ghost pepper doughnuts. We got breakfast cereal. We got Halloween costumes. And while the jelly beans don’t appear to be caffeinated, rest easy: we got Extra Charged Coffee that’ll peel your eyelids backward for at least 48 hours. Should be enough to power a mythical bunny through a night of Peep deliveries, no? Either way, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans are now available for a limited time at participating Walgreens and Rite Aid locations for around $3.49 per bag. That’s cheap enough to satisfy your curiosity.