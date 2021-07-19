Chuck E. Cheese now has a frozen pizza line (ball pit not included)

During the pandemic when you were trapped at home, I’m sure the only thing you were able to think about was Chuck E. Cheese. I know. Same here. There’s something about the idea of a ball pit that just screams pure carefree innocence and complete ignorance of the hell that is adulthood. (It’s also nicer to think about a ball pit than Chuck’s financial problems.)

You might remember that last year, Chuck E. Cheese started Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings, its own virtual kitchen that showed up on delivery services like GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats . It’s basically Chuck’s (we’re on a first name basis) old food, simply set up for delivery. I just searched for it, and Pasqually’s still exists. It even delivers to my neighborhood, so I feel like now my lunch plans are laid out.

Now, I have learned from a press release, if we really want, we can all keep Chuck E. Cheese’s food on tap all the time, because the chain has now released a line of frozen pizza. 2021 is the gift that keeps on giving. There’s only two varieties: Cheese and pepperoni. Who needs more than that anyway?

The frozen pizza line is produced in partnership with food manufacturer Flatland Foods and only available at Kroger grocery stores. Retail price is $6.99 per pizza (so, a little pricey), but there’s a bonus: each pizza comes with 250 game e-tickets that are valid at any Chuck E. Cheese. I can’t tell if that’s a lot of tickets. Last time I went to an arcade, those tickets did not go a very long way, so perhaps the game ticket economy has also been affected by the pandemic. But hey, tickets are tickets, and maybe you can redeem them for a couple cheap plastic whistles or bouncy balls to annoy your parents when they drive you home from your best friend Dennis’ 41st birthday party next year.