Chrissy Teigen clarifies she is not cuckolding Ronald McDonald

Chrissy Teigen is a multi-hyphenate talent—model, taco strategist, airline menu developer, political agitator—but there is one thing she is not: in any sort of relationship with ousted McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook.

This clarification comes after a Daily Mail article reporting on Easterbrook’s firing and his affair with a McDonald’s employee was published with two images: one of Easterbrook posing with Ronald McDonald, and, bafflingly, a second in which he’s standing beside Chrissy Teigen at a 2017 event, with the caption: “Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an unnamed employee in an email to staff, calling it a ‘mistake’ (pictured with Chrissy Teigen in 2017).”

Teigen’s loyal following on both Twitter and Instagram soon began “congratulating” her on her “new relationship,” prompting the cookbook author to respond with just one question:

At least she took it in stride. While McDonald’s is remaining tight-lipped on the actual identity of the person involved in Easterbrook’s “inappropriate” relationship, journalists can take this as a reminder that the first Getty Images result isn’t always the best one.

