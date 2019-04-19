Photo: Handout / Handout (Getty Images)

It’s a good time to be Chrissy Teigen. To be fair, I’m not sure there are that many bad times to be Chrissy Teigen, but if you were going to pick a window, this would be a pretty good one. It started last weekend, when the cookbook author (and Twitter savant) and her husband John Legend celebrated daughter Luna’s third birthday at Disneyland, a trip that included a breakfast with Disney Princesses and a submission (by Legend) to the Instagram account DILFs of Disneyland. And things got better from there.



Next up on Chrissy Teigen’s great week: getting named to the Time 100.

Teigen’s entry in the list, which also includes food-world names Massimo Bottura and Samin Nosrat, was written by Chef Eric Ripert. Ripert writes beautifully about Teigen, both as a person and a cook. He also makes perfectly clear that when it comes to food, she really knows her shit:

... Chrissy’s cooking is truly excellent. She’s a true perfectionist and extremely precise. She remembers where she came from, and she’s very proud of that. Her father is of Norwegian descent, her mother is Thai and she’s American, and she’s bringing her culture to the food world. Her cookbooks are made for people to cook at home, but they’re not something you just leave on the coffee table—they’re recipes you want to make over and over again.

Lovely, huh? Well, at least one person was not so happy with Teigen’s inclusion in the list: Fox News host Laura Ingraham. The “corny monster,” as Teigen would go on to call her, was all riled about about the list in general, and in a deeply stupid and misleading segment, found time to talk shout about many of the people included, such as Christine Blasey Ford, Taylor Swift, Kalama Harris, and Spike Lee (a “Trump-hating filmmaker,” which is actually a pretty accurate description of Spike Lee).

Watch, if you must, below:

Ingraham reserved much of her ire for Teigen, taking Ripert’s writing out of context to make it seem as though she was included in the list for “eating,” and taking particular umbrage with something Teigen said last week. At the House Democratic Issues conference, Teigen was asked what word she’d like people, and women in particular, to use more frequently. Her suggestion, technically two words: “Fuck you.”

Well, Laura Ingraham does not like swears, or Time, or Chrissy Teigen, apparently. And here’s what’s maybe the best part of Chrissy Teigen’s great week, as reported by HuffPost: She got to dunk on this butthole.

The next tweet is a very telling GIF, but I’d like to pause for a moment and appreciate the beauty of the above: “When Time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness.”

As our corporate sibling The Root puts it, “Don’t come for Chrissy Teigen unless you want that smoke.”

Now Teigen will round out her week by being an extremely successful lady with a hot husband and cute kids and some serious cooking skills. Ingraham will round out her week by continuing to be Laura Ingraham, whatever that’s like.