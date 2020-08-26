This National Dog Day, pour out a cold one for your pet

Busch Dog Brew Photo : Busch

The topic of dog treats is one that’s near and dear to The Takeout’s heart. And many breweries seem to understand that many dog owners also love a good beer (the state of Colorado being a prime example). We’ve seen lots of dog-centric beer marketing in the past: there was the brewery that decorated its beer cans with adoptable dogs, and the time that Coors reimbursed dog adoption fees. Now, brewing giant Busch—which launched a campaign to reward dog fosters with free beer back in March—is taking things a step further and just brewing beer for the dogs. Busch Dog Brew. We appreciate the dedication.

Here’s an open secret we’ll let you in on: “dog beer” is, and always has been, broth. It’s broth in a fun boozy-looking package, and it pours a color akin to your own lager, thus making it a fun novelty product that many a dog owner out there (including associate editor Aimee Levitt) has been sufficiently addled by love to pay for. Busch is at least upfront about this, with the words “PORK BONE BROTH” emblazoned on the colorful can; ingredients include “Bone-in pork butt, Whole corn, Celery, Basil, Mint, Turmeric, Ginger, [and] Water.” A press release sent to The Takeout is also careful to mention that the product is alcohol-free, in case there was any doubt.

“Busch Dog Brew is full of dog-friendly flavor and nutrients for your furry friend to enjoy before or after any and all adventures,” reads the press release in part. “It’s even certified by The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO).”

Four-packs are available now for $9.99. In celebration of National Dog Day, which happens to be today, customers who purchase Busch Dog Brew today will be entered for a chance to win a Busch-branded dog bed. Which your dog will very much need after knocking back 12 ounces of cold, frosty pork broth under the afternoon sun.