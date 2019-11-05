Food is delicious.
Newswire

Fargo Brewing Company puts adoptable dogs’ faces on beer labels for most adorable six-pack ever

Kate Bernot
Filed to:beer
21
1
Photo: Photography by Adri (iStock)

Adoptable dogs named for Taco Bell menu items were previously the greatest culinary/canine crossover—until North Dakota’s Fargo Brewing Company began selling cans of beer with portraits of adoptable dogs on the label. Truly, we are blessed to live in a world in which both exist.

Advertisement

News station KVRR brought the labels to national attention—which hopefully translates into homes for the dogs in need. The dogs featured on Fargo Brewing’s cans are adoptable through Fargo’s 4 Luv Of Dog shelter and include what are presumably very good boys and girls. The dogs featured on the cans are even more in need of adopting than most, as five of them are so-called “wonder dogs” who prefer to be in homes without children or other pets, making their odds of adoption slimmer.

The six dogs pictured on the cans of lager are named Nyx, Bizzy, Jensen, Hobie, Moby, and Virginia; those dogs were the guests of honor at a special event at the brewery yesterday that hoped to find them permanent homes. Here’s hoping they each found a thirsty, kind-hearted human to go home with.

Here’s also hoping you’ll enjoy our list of rejected headlines for this story, which ate roughly 20 minutes of our time today:

  • Fargo Brewing Company puts adoptable dogs’ faces on beer labels, creating most barketable beer ever
  • Six pug: Fargo Brewing Company puts adoptable dogs’ faces on beer labels
  • Fargo Brewing Company puts labradorable dogs’ faces on beer labels
  • We call dibs on Moby
  • Dog beer dog beer dog beer dog beer
Advertisement

Share This Story

in other news

Make omurice, the irresistible Japanese ketchup fried rice omelet—wait, come back
A blind taste test to determine the best jarred salsa
Glazing takes roasted vegetables from earthy to out of this world
How I became an Instant Pot ribs convert
Dill, baby, dill: The pickle sandwich is a thing of beauty
Why spaetzle is the winter noodle to rule them all

About the author

Kate Bernot
Kate Bernot

Kate Bernot is managing editor at The Takeout and a certified beer judge.

TwitterPosts