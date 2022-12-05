Cheese, in all of its forms, makes for an excellent pick-me-up. It can be the extra nubs from your fancy cheese plate that you munch on at midnight after the guests have gone home, or the neon queso on your ballpark nachos—there is no wrong way to consume cheese. But perhaps no form is better for snacking than cheese crackers, whether it’s a baggie of Goldfish in the suburban minivan or a box of Cheez-Its from under your dorm room bed. They’re crispy, cheesy, and crushable in virtually every scenario.

I made it my mission to find the best cheese crackers available at the grocery store. With the help of some fellow taste testers, I rated each one to see which reigned supreme. I was specifically looking for cheese crackers, nothing puffed or powdered, stuffed or sandwiched—just the cracker form. Each product was judged on three criteria:

Flavor: How cheesy is the overall taste?

Texture: How crisp is each cracker? How flaky?

Craveability: How much do I want to keep reaching into the box for more?

Let’s get crackin’.