Last Valentine’s Day, my boyfriend brought me a giant plastic bag full of popcorn from our favorite movie theater, which was still shuttered due to the pandemic. It rocked. I can’t imagine anything more romantic than sitting side-by-side on the couch, downing handfuls of primo popcorn. That is to say: edible Valentine’s gifts have come a long way since the days of rock-hard assorted chocolates. This year, skip the nougat and treat your sweetie to something with a little more oomph.
Last Valentine’s Day, my boyfriend brought me a giant plastic bag full of popcorn from our favorite movie theater, which was still shuttered due to the pandemic. It rocked. I can’t imagine anything more romantic than sitting side-by-side on the couch, downing handfuls of primo popcorn. That is to say: edible Valentine’s gifts have come a long way since the days of rock-hard assorted chocolates. This year, skip the nougat and treat your sweetie to something with a little more oomph.
2 / 8
A pickle bouquet to awaken the passion
A pickle bouquet to awaken the passion
Roses wilt and tulips droop, but pickles are forever. Well, not forever—but you’ll certainly get more utility out of a pickle bouquet than a bunch of wimpy flowers. Allow The Takeout to recommend Grillo’s make-your-own pickle bouquet kit, available for $20. Each kit includes a coupon for a free jar of Grillo’s pickles, along with 15 wooden pickle skewers, a card and card holder, tissue paper and filler, and a custom Valentine’s Day jar label. All kits can be purchased on Grillos.com.
3 / 8
Fancy chocolate for fancy people
Fancy chocolate for fancy people
Let’s be clear: There’s certainly nothing wrong with a classic heart-shaped box of chocolates. This year, Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Crunch are all offering heart boxes through most major grocery stores. Ferrero Valentine’s Day Boxes are also always a hit. But the chocolate industry is notoriously evil, which is why we recommend pivoting to direct trade chocolate this year. Not only is direct trade chocolate more ethically sourced, it’s also, in many cases, very fancy to look at. Take Askinosie Chocolate’s signature Valentine’s Chocolate Tasting Kit, which includes everything you need to host your own chocolate tasting date, including tasting notes and a flavor wheel.
GoodSam is a similar operation offering what the brand calls “the first chocolate bar to combine regenerative farm practices, sugar-free, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Direct Trade.” GoodSam’s “One of Everything” package includes three chocolate bars, a bag of chocolate chips, and bags of candy-coated peanuts, almonds, and cashews.
4 / 8
Say “I love you” with caffeine
Say “I love you” with caffeine
What’s more romantic than a daily caffeinated reminder of your love? Coffee subscriptions are exactly what they sound like: weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly deliveries of the coffee bean of your choice, shipped right to your door. Plenty of smaller coffee operations offer monthly bean deliveries nationwide, and you can typically customize your subscription, whether you’d like to schedule a one-time delivery, a monthly delivery, or even a weekly delivery.
5 / 8
NYC’s finest sweets for your sweetheart
NYC’s finest sweets for your sweetheart
With recent advancements in food transport technology (read: tons of dry ice), you can get iconic foods shipped from anywhere right to your door. Send your Valentine a Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Variety Pack if you really want to go all out. Magnolia is also offering a shippable Valentine’s Day menu that includes Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pudding and Chocolate Covered Strawberry Brownie Bites. Decadence, baby! Decadence!
6 / 8
Lobster for your lobster
Lobster for your lobster
Dazzle your lover by arranging frozen seafood in a stunning bouquet. This year, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative is bringing back its popular Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet just in time for V-Day. Each kit features what the Collaborative calls “The Sweetest Lobster on Earth,” with half a dozen 4-oz. lobster tails and an order of clam chowder for two. Plus, you can style your bouquet with skewers, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap, and an original Maine Lobster Valentine tag, all included with your $89.00 order.
7 / 8
Heart-shaped Hardee’s biscuits
Heart-shaped Hardee’s biscuits
What could be more romantic than the aroma of a Hardee’s biscuit? The fast food brand is celebrating the season of L.U.V. throughout Valentine’s Day weekend with a perfectly starchy promo: all of Hardee’s biscuit menu items will come with a heart-shaped biscuit throughout Valentine’s Day weekend. The brand’s signature heart-shaped biscuits will be available during breakfast hours at participating Hardee’s locations nationwide, as well as Carl’s Jr. locations in Oklahoma. It’s not a Valentine’s Day gift, per se—then again, breakfast in bed may be the greatest gift of all.
8 / 8