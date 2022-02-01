Fancy chocolate for fancy people

Let’s be clear: There’s certainly nothing wrong with a classic heart-shaped box of chocolates. This year, Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Crunch are all offering heart boxes through most major grocery stores. Ferrero Valentine’s Day Boxes are also always a hit. But the chocolate industry is notoriously evil, which is why we recommend pivoting to direct trade chocolate this year. Not only is direct trade chocolate more ethically sourced, it’s also, in many cases, very fancy to look at. Take Askinosie Chocolate’s signature Valentine’s Chocolate Tasting Kit, which includes everything you need to host your own chocolate tasting date, including tasting notes and a flavor wheel.

GoodSam is a similar operation offering what the brand calls “the first chocolate bar to combine regenerative farm practices, sugar-free, Non-GMO, Vegan, and Direct Trade.” GoodSam’s “One of Everything” package includes three chocolate bars, a bag of chocolate chips, and bags of candy-coated peanuts, almonds, and cashews.