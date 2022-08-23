Well, I didn’t think I ’d be writing about Pink Sauce again, but the saga continues. In case you have no idea what I’m talking about, Pink Sauce is a condiment created by TikTok user @chef.pii, who featured it in many promotional videos. In these videos, we see Pink Sauce being used to absolutely drench chicken, flood tacos, cover pizzas— you name it, the self-proclaimed Pink Sauce Queen poured sauce on it.

The problem was, the ingredients and flavor profile of Pink Sauce are never specified in any of these posts; viewers instead had to glean through context clues that it might have been mayo-based and vaguely ranch-like in flavor. The unusual color of the sauce allegedly comes from the inclusion of dragon fruit.

Pink Sauce drummed up a l ot of internet attention, and when Miami-based Chef Pii began selling it online, things took a pretty unfortunate turn. As in, people claimed the sauce was making them sick. (Don’t worry, I wrote about the whole thing here, in case you need to catch up.) The rosy condiment seemed destined to fail, but it looks like Pink Sauce has found its savior: a popular hot sauce company.

Eater reports that Dave’s Gourmet is stepping in to help produce and distribute the fledgling product. Y ou’ve likely heard of Dave’s lineup of hot sauces, namely Dave’s Insanity Sauce, which has achieved viral internet fame of its own . Insanity S auce is the kind of hot sauce that is so spicy it’ll make you wonder if you should go to the hospital after ingesting it (I can attest to this personally). Dave’s Gourmet sauces have also been featured on the popular YouTube talk show Hot Ones, kicking the guest s’ asses one by one.

In press release announcing the new partnership, Dave’s Gourmet p resident David Neuman said:

In less than a week, we nailed it! Our R&D team was able to re-formulate the sauce to match Chef Pii’s exact color and flavor profile for the product and at the same time change some of the ingredients to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. The public will end up receiving a shelf-stable version of the sensational sauce than Chef Pii envisioned in her Miami kitchen.

The press release said that Chef Pii will still be responsible for aspects of the product’s social media marketing and will be involved in all the major steps of Pink Sauce’s commercial production, which means she’s not going anywhere. And in fact, the company is promising that we’ll see Pink Sauce on retail shelves, in restaurants, and online for purchase.

Hopefully this is an “all’s well that ends well” sort of situation, though I’m sure some people who felt burned by previous batches might continue to stay away. Are any of you interested in trying Pink Sauce? Y ou might just get your chance soon enough.

