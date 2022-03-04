The Hot Ones challenge is simple: take one bite out of 10 wings, each dabbed with an increasingly spicier sauce than the last. While guests dig in, host Sean Evans asks questions and plays games to distract from the tingling, eye-watering building fire in guest’s mouths and bellies. (Evans also partakes in the challenge in every episode—we do not want to know what his digestive tract looks like.)

The web series has endured 17 (!) seasons of rising Scoville levels, with the wings getting spicier and spicier in each passing year. While watching, we expect the guests—a lineup of comedians, actors, YouTubers, and musicians, many of whom are heat-a verse— to squirm their way through their plate of chicken. But what about the chefs who guest on the series? You know, the people who professionally try all matter of sweet, spicy, and every flavor in between for a living? Here’s a look at how food professionals have prevailed (and massively failed) on Hot Ones throughout the years.