8 New Foods to Get Excited About in August

The back-to-school discussions are in full swing, and “summer’s almost over” alarms are sounding—but that doesn’t mean the seasonal offerings have come to a halt. Now is the time to get your hands on a whole new wave of frozen desserts, picnic-friendly treats, and on-the-go snacks released by brands that encourage us to keep soaking up the summer vibes. In addition to these warm-weather releases, there are also a few products that signal the fall flavors that lie ahead. Here are eight new foods to look forward to in August 2023.
Orville Redenbacher’s Popcorn Seasonings
A warm summer night at a drive-in movie is an evening that only bland popcorn could ruin, but Orville Redenbacher’s six new popcorn seasonings ought to fix that. Flavors include Cinnabon Cinnamon Roll, Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Sauce, White Cheddar, Nacho Cheese, Movie Theater Butter, and Ranch. All flavors will be rolling out in late August at nationwide retailers and grocers, and the shakers will range in size from 2.4 ounces to 3.3 ounces with a suggested retail price of $3.49 each.
Papa Johns Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza
If you love garlic, garlic, and a little more garlic with some cheese thrown in, then Papa Johns is launching the pizza of your dreams in August. The new Papa Johns Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza features “hand-stuffed” crust with garlic seasoned cheese, a coating of garlic parmesan sauce, and a dusting of garlic parmesan seasoning. After baking, the pizza (which you can order with toppings of your choice) is finished with even more garlic parmesan sauce and served with a cup of the brand’s Special Garlic Sauce. A spicy version of the pizza with a sprinkle of chili flakes will be available starting August 21. Both pizzas will be available for a limited time for $13.99.
Taco Bell Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco
Taco Bell has chosen to get into the birria game with its new offering. The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco rolls out nationwide on August 3 and contains slow-braised shredded beef (a first for Taco Bell), a melty blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack, and a creamy jalapeño sauce on a fried white corn tortilla shell. The taco comes with two dipping sauces: a savory red sauce and a nacho cheese sauce. It’ll be available for a limited time for $3.49.
Jet’s Pizza Gluten-Free Crust
Jet’s Pizza has revamped some of its menu to better accommodate everyone. In addition to crafting a better experience for vegan and vegetarian customers, the brand is now offering a better gluten-free crust with less potato starch, (which is what makes it lighter and airer) and no cultured brown rice (making it a better option for people with allergies). It now comes in a larger size, too, at 9 ounces instead of 6 ounces for more pizza enjoyment.
Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
I know we don’t want to hear it, but the Pumpkin creep cometh—that is, fall flavors are encroaching on the summer more and more each year, and we can choose to outrun or embrace it. Nestle Toll House is ready, bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough for a limited time at nationwide retailers for $4.40 for a 14-oz. package. The brand is also bringing back its M&M’S Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough in August for the same price.
Maxwell House Iced Latte with Foam
Iced coffee at home doesn’t always hit the spot quite like picking up a cup from your local cafe (or even convenience store), but Maxwell House sure wants to try. The coffee brand is introducing its Iced Latte with Foam innovation this month in three flavors, Vanilla, Hazelnut and Caramel, at online retailers and in grocery stores nationwide ($6.99 for a six-pack of 1-oz. sachets). All you have to do is add the contents of an individual pouch to a glass, pour in ice water, and stir.
Popeyes Oreo Cheesecake
Once again cementing its position as king of fast food desserts, Popeyes is introducing a new offering this month: Oreo Cheesecake. It features a “thick and rich” cheesecake filling swirled with Oreo cookie pieces on top of a crust made from Oreos and topped with even more Oreos. This cheesecake is individually sized, available for a limited time, and with a price that varies by location.
French’s Mustard Skittles
If you really don’t want to let go of summer grilling season, there’s a partnership debuting in August that will test the limits of your devotion. In celebration of National Mustard Day on August 5, French’s and Skittles have partnered to release—what else?—Mustard Skittles. The candy is only available via online sweepstakes or at pop-up events from now through August 5. Those in Atlanta, Washington D.C., or New York City can go to the website for info on the pop-up events.