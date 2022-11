Hair of the dog (sort of)

If the thought of more booze doesn’t make you sick to your stomach the morning after drinking, you may want to reach for another drink—heck, breakfast cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys exist for a reason. And according to Dr. Indika Edirisinghe, a professor of food science and nutrition at the Illinois Institute of Technology, this will provide temporary relief.

“You drink in the night and you don’t remember anything, then in the morning you remember everything, you have all this pain, and the headache, and the drowsiness, but then you drink and you forget everything again,” Edirisinghe says. “That’s not a real cure, that’s short term but it’s going to aggregate.”

So, yes, you’ll feel okay in the moment, which may be all you need in a pinch. But thereafter, you’re going to want to employ a longer lasting cure.