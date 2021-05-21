Photo : Allison Robicelli

It’s the time of year when everything bursts into bloom (sorry, seasonal allergy sufferers), and that includes fresh produce of all kinds. Peak-season fruit is delicious enough to be eaten on its own, of course, but we have a trove of recipes that take a commonly available fruit and transform it into something entirely unexpected. This season, why not try eating your favorite fruits pickled, or dusted with spices, or layered into a trifle? Read on for some of The Takeout’s best and most inventive fruit recipes.

